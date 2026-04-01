Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Bucks On April 1

In his last game on March 31, Sengun put up 13 points and 10 assists in a 111-94 win over the Knicks. Sengun leads his team in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.5 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Bucks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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