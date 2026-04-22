Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Suns In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19, Caruso tallied two points. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are giving up 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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