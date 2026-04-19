Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 1

Caruso tallied two points in his most recent action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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