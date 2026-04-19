Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 1
Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Caruso's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Caruso tallied two points in his most recent action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.