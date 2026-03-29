Alex Caruso And Thunder Take On Knicks On March 29

In his last game, a 131-113 win over the Bulls on March 27, Caruso totaled six points. Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.5 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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