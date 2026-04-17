Al Horford And Warriors Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game

In his most recent game, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Horford put up 14 points. Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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