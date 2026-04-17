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Al Horford
Golden State Warriors

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors • #20 FC

Al Horford And Warriors Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game

Al Horford and the Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Horford's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Horford put up 14 points. Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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