Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Suns In Game 3

Mitchell totaled 14 points, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are allowing 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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