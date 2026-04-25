Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Suns In Game 3
Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Mitchell's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Mitchell totaled 14 points, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns are allowing 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.