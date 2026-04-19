Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Suns In Game 1

Last time out on April 8, Mitchell put up seven points in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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