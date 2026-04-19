Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Suns In Game 1
Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Mitchell's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Mitchell put up seven points in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.