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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Take On Pistons On March 30

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 30. Mitchell's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Mitchell totaled eight points and five assists in his last appearance, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29. Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

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