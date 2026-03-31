Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Take On Pistons On March 30

Mitchell totaled eight points and five assists in his last appearance, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29. Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.5 points per contest.

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