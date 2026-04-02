Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Lakers On April 2

In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 win over the Pistons on March 30, Mitchell totaled 14 points and two steals. Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.7 points per game.

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