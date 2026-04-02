Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Lakers On April 2
Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 2. Mitchell's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 win over the Pistons on March 30, Mitchell totaled 14 points and two steals. Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.