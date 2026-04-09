FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Clippers On April 8

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 8. Mitchell's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Mitchell put up nine points in a 123-87 win over the Lakers. Mitchell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News