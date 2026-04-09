Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Clippers On April 8

Last time out on April 7, Mitchell put up nine points in a 123-87 win over the Lakers. Mitchell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.4 points per contest.

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