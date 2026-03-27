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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Bulls On March 27

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 27. Mitchell's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25, Mitchell put up eight points. Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 120.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

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