Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Bulls On March 27

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25, Mitchell put up eight points. Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 120.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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