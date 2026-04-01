Adem Bona And 76ers Take On Wizards On April 1
Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 1. Bona's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Bona put up two points in his most recent appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Heat on March 30. Bona is averaging 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards are conceding 123.9 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.