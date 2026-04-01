Adem Bona And 76ers Take On Wizards On April 1

Bona put up two points in his most recent appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Heat on March 30. Bona is averaging 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 123.9 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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