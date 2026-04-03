Adem Bona And 76ers Face Timberwolves On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Bona put up 13 points and two steals in a 153-131 win over the Wizards. Bona is averaging 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.