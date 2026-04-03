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Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Face Timberwolves On April 3

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 3. Bona's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Bona put up 13 points and two steals in a 153-131 win over the Wizards. Bona is averaging 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adem Bona

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