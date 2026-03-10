FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 10

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 10. Bona's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Bona put up eight points and seven rebounds in a 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adem Bona

