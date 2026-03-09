Adem Bona And 76ers Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 9

Bona tallied four points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 125-116 loss to the Hawks on March 7. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.