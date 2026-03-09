FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Take On Warriors On March 9

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 9. Bailey's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Bailey put up nine points, six rebounds and two steals in a 113-99 loss to the Bucks. Bailey is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are giving up 113.9 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ace Bailey

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News