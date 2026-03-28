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Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Take On Suns On March 28

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 28. Bailey's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Bailey put up 15 points and seven rebounds in a 135-129 loss to the Nuggets. Bailey is averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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