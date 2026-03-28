Ace Bailey And Jazz Take On Suns On March 28

Last time out on March 27, Bailey put up 15 points and seven rebounds in a 135-129 loss to the Nuggets. Bailey is averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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