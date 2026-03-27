Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Nuggets On March 27

In his last game, a 133-110 loss to the Wizards on March 25, Bailey put up 15 points, two steals and two blocks. Bailey is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.7 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.