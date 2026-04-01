Ace Bailey And Jazz Face Nuggets On April 1

Bailey totaled 19 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers on March 30. Bailey is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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