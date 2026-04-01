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Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Face Nuggets On April 1

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, April 1. Bailey's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bailey totaled 19 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers on March 30. Bailey is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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