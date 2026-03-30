Ace Bailey And Jazz Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 30

Last time out on March 28, Bailey put up 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 134-109 loss to the Suns. Bailey is averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.2 points per game.

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