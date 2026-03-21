Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Square Off Against Spurs On March 21

Nesmith totaled 15 points in his most recent game, a 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 18. Nesmith is averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.6 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.