Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Take On Clippers On March 27

Nesmith totaled 14 points in his last appearance, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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