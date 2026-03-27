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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Take On Clippers On March 27

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 27. Nesmith's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Nesmith totaled 14 points in his last appearance, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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