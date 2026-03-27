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Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets

Aaron Holiday

Houston Rockets PG

Aaron Holiday And Rockets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 27

Aaron Holiday and the Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 27. Holiday's points prop was 4.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Holiday recorded three points in a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves. Holiday is averaging 5.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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