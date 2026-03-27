Aaron Holiday And Rockets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Holiday recorded three points in a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves. Holiday is averaging 5.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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