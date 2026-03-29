Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Warriors On March 29
Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 29. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27, Gordon put up 17 points and seven rebounds. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.