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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Warriors On March 29

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 29. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27, Gordon put up 17 points and seven rebounds. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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