Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Warriors On March 29

In his last appearance, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27, Gordon put up 17 points and seven rebounds. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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