Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Trail Blazers On April 6

Gordon put up 15 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.9 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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