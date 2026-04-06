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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Trail Blazers On April 6

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, April 6. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gordon put up 15 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.9 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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