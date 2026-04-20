Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18, Gordon put up 17 points and eight rebounds. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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