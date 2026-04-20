Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2
Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Gordon's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18, Gordon put up 17 points and eight rebounds. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.