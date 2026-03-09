FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Face Thunder On March 9

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 9. Gordon's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 142-103 loss to the Knicks on March 6, Gordon totaled three points. Gordon is averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Gordon

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News