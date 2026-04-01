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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Face Jazz On April 1

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 1. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Gordon posted 17 points and seven rebounds in a 135-129 win over the Jazz. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 125.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Gordon

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