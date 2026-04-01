Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Face Jazz On April 1

In his last game on March 27, Gordon posted 17 points and seven rebounds in a 135-129 win over the Jazz. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 125.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.