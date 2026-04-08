Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

Gordon totaled 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers on April 6. Gordon is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 120 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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