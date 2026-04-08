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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 8. Gordon's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gordon totaled 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers on April 6. Gordon is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 120 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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