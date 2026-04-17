Zack Littell And Nationals Play Giants On April 17

Littell is 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.