Zack Littell And Nationals Play Giants On April 17
Zack Littell will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Littell has +134 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Littell is 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.