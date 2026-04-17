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Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Play Giants On April 17

Zack Littell will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Littell has +134 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Littell is 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

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