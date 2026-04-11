Zach Neto And Angels Take On Reds On April 11

Neto is hitting for a .246 BA, .338 OBP and .544 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 12 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.