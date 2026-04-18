Zach Neto And Angels Play Padres On April 18

Neto is hitting for a .247 BA, .360 OBP and .471 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 18 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Padres.

German Marquez gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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