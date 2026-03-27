Zach Neto And Angels Play Astros On March 27

Neto had a .257 BA, .319 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .793 and he scored 82 runs. In 554 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs. Neto recorded 26 steals on 35 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

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