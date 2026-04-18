Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Take On Blue Jays On April 18
Zac Gallen will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Gallen has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.