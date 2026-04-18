Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Take On Blue Jays On April 18

Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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