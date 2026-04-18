Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Play Padres On April 18

Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.