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Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi

Los Angeles Angels • #16 SP

Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Play Padres On April 18

Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Kikuchi has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yusei Kikuchi

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