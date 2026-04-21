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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Giants On April 21

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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