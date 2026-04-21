Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Giants On April 21

Yamamoto is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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