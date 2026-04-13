Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Mariners On April 13

Alvarez is hitting for a .340 BA, .500 OBP and .755 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.255, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (5th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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