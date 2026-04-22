Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On April 22

Alvarez is hitting for a .330 BA, .456 OBP and .747 SLG with a 9.6% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.203, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (1st in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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