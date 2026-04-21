Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Guardians On April 21

Alvarez is hitting for a .326 BA, .459 OBP and .756 SLG with a 10.1% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.215, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (1st in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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