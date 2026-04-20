Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Guardians On April 20

Alvarez is hitting for a .333 BA, .471 OBP and .790 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.261, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (1st in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.03 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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