Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Cardinals On April 19

Alvarez is hitting for a .342 BA, .485 OBP and .789 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.274, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (2nd in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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