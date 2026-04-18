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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Cardinals On April 18

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .333 BA, .479 OBP and .750 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.229, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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