Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Cardinals On April 18

Alvarez is hitting for a .333 BA, .479 OBP and .750 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.229, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.