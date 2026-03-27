Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Angels On March 27
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Friday, March 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez had a .273 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 17 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.
Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Angels, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.