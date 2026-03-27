Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Angels On March 27

Alvarez had a .273 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 17 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Angels, his first this season.

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