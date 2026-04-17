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Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada

Los Angeles Angels • #10 3B

Yoan Moncada And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 17

Yoan Moncada and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Moncada has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Moncada is hitting for a .170 BA, .333 OBP and .321 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored seven runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Matt Waldron will start for the Padres, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoan Moncada

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