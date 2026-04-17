Yoan Moncada And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 17

Moncada is hitting for a .170 BA, .333 OBP and .321 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored seven runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Matt Waldron will start for the Padres, his first this season.

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