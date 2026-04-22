Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Reds On April 22

Diaz is hitting for a .322 BA, .413 OBP and .478 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 12 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs (20th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Brandon Williamson (2-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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