Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Cardinals On March 26
Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Diaz has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Diaz had a .300 BA, .366 OBP and .482 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .848, which ranked 19th in MLB, and he scored 79 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 83 runs.
Matthew Liberatore will start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.