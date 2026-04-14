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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Athletics On April 14

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .170 BA, .185 OBP and .340 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .525 and he has scored four runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Langford has recorded one steal on one attempt. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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