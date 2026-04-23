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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Yankees On April 23

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .281 BA, .333 OBP and .449 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (2-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.95 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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