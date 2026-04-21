Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Yankees On April 21
Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Abreu has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Abreu is hitting for a .296 BA, .352 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 11 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Luis Gil (0-1) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.