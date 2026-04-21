Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Yankees On April 21

Abreu is hitting for a .296 BA, .352 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 11 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Luis Gil (0-1) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.

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