Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 14
Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Abreu has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Abreu is hitting for a .355 BA, .403 OBP and .597 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.000, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.
The Twins are sending Mick Abel (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.