Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 14

Abreu is hitting for a .355 BA, .403 OBP and .597 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.000, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Mick Abel (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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